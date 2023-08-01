PM MODI OFFERS PRAYERS AT DAGDUSHETH TEMPLE IN PUNE

Pune (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning reached Maharashtra’s Pune as part of a day-long visit, where he will receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The Prime Minister will also launch various development projects here. After reaching Pune PM Modi reached Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir and offered prayers at the iconic Ganesha temple. PM Modi was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award. In the past, the Award has been conferred upon former Presidents Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee,. Indira Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Dr. E. Sreedharan among others.