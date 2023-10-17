PLANTS DEDICATED TO HINDU GODDESSES AT DEVI VATIKA IN UTTARAKHAND PEOPLE THRONG GARDEN DURING NAVRATRI

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Forest Research Institute in Uttarakhand's Haldwani set up 'Devi Vatika', a garden with plants dedicated to Hindu Goddesses. The garden has now become a centre of attraction for people during the ongoing Navratri festival. Officials said four plants dedicated to four Goddesses have been planted here.

Madan Singh Bisht, in-charge of the research centre, said, "Forest Research Institute houses several gardens, including 'Devi Vatika, which, is a garden of plants dedicated to four 'Devis'. These plants are said to be adorned by four Devis. We have planted a Neem tree for Devi Durga and a banana tree for Devi Laxmi has also been planted in the Devi Vatika."

He also said, "We have also planted Indian Gooseberry, which is very dear to Goddess Saraswati while Goddess Kali is fond of the Hibiscus flower, so we have planted the Hibiscus plant here." He further stated that many people throng this garden during Navratri and also on normal days as the institute has a variety of plants.