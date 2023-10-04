PARUL TAKES SENSATIONAL 5000M GOLD ANNU EMERGES ON TOP IN JAVELIN THROW INDIA WIN 6 MEDALS IN ATHLETICS

India's Parul Chaudhary displayed tenacity and tremendous temperament to clinch a gold medal in the women’s 5000m at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Parul was behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the closing stage but stunned her rival with a stunning dash in the final 40 metres to claim the yellow metal with a timing of 15:14.75.

The stunning performance earned Parul her second medal in Hangzhou after claiming a silver in the women's 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.

Annu Rani rose from the ashes to win a javelin gold, as Indian athletes bagged six medals from track and field at the Asian Games, on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Annu, who has been in awful form the whole season, produced a season-best effort of 62.92m in her fourth attempt to become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in javelin throw.

This was her second Asian Games medal as she had won a bronze in the 2014 edition.