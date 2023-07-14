PARTS OF DELHI CONTINUE TO BATTLE FLOODLIKE SITUATION EVEN AS YAMUNA RECEDES SLOWLY

Even though the water level in the Yamuna has begun to recede, Delhi's ITO and Rajghat continue to witness heavy water logging on Friday. At 8 am, the water level at the Old Railway bridge stood at 208.42 metres. The flooding in ITO and Rajghat areas led the authorities to impose curbs on movement of traffic. Commuters battled heavy traffic while navigating through waterlogged roads near ITO, which is a key stretch connecting East Delhi to Central Delhi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Singh said the rise in Yamuna water levels have damaged the gate of the ITO barrage, which is why ITO is waterlogged. "Throughout the night, workers have been working on the repair along with officials from all departments of the Delhi government. Now we are hopeful that in the next few hours, we will be able to block the flow from the gate that has been damaged, and we will also be able to control the water flowing towards Central Delhi," she said.

A total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that all schools, colleges and government offices for non-essential services in the city be closed till July 16 as water of the raging Yamuna inundated several areas of the national capital.

As the Yamuna waters spilled into more areas of Delhi and rescue efforts intensified, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said private establishments across the city have been advised to allow their staffers to work from home.