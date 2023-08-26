PAK NATIONAL SEEMA HAIDER VOWS TO UNDERTAKE FAST ON AUGUST 23 EVERY YEAR VIDEO GOES VIRAL

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who was keeping fast for the successful landing of the lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, took a pledge that she will undertake a fast every year on August 23. In a viral video, she was heard saying that counsel AP Singh sir asked me to switch on the TV as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing ISRO scientists for their remarkable feat.

"When I switched on the TV, I found the Prime Minister speaking to ISRO scientists and I was mesmerised by the Prime Minister's speech." She further said, "God heard my prayers. Hence, the landing was successful on August 23. Now I have taken a pledge to undertake fast on August 23 every year. I will also treat the Shiv-Shakti Point and Tiranga Point as sacred places. Therefore, I will worship them. The Prime Minister in his speech spoke about the safety and security of women and their empowerment, which I liked the most." Finally, Seema summed up with "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hind and Hindustan Zindabad."