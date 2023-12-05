Kolhapur (Maharashtra): At least 400 species of cats participated in a cat exhibition organised in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday. The show was organized for the third time in the last five years. The breeds including Persian Cat, Classic Longhair, Bengal Cat, Maine Coon, British Shorthair, Exotic Shorthair, Siberian Cat, Siamese, and Indie Mau were showcased in the show.

The price of cats ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Their owners made the best arrangements for their accommodation and food. Cat shows are organized on a large scale across the country to inform about their cleanliness and educate their owners.