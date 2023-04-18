Rajkot (Gujarat): Youths performing dangerous stunts on expressways or flyovers riding on bikes have been a common feature across the country. These youths are tempted by such dangerous stunts to increase their fan following on social media. They want to achieve popularity overnight.

But, youths were taken aback after seeing an elderly person showcasing his acrobatic skills on a bike. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video of jaw-dropping stunts was captured on a mobile camera in Rajkot city of Gujarat. In the video, the senior citizen was seen doing stunts on a moving bike. He sometimes sits on the bike. The very next time, he was seen in a standing position.

The old man was found driving his bike on 150 Feet Ring Road in Rajkot city. He was doing stunts like a professional. A young man was following his bike from behind. He was surprised to see the old man doing stunts in a leisurely manner. He took out his mobile phone and began shooting the incident. The senior citizen was performing the stunts on an over bridge in the Mavdi area of the city. Taking an exception to the incident, traffic police have begun searching for the elderly man. However, ETV Bharat did not confirm the authenticity of the viral video.