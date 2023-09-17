ODISHA CUTTACK BASED SMOKE ARTIST MAKES PORTRAIT OF PM MODI FOR HIS 73RD BIRTHDAY

Cuttack (Odisha): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, a Cuttack-based smoke artist, Deepak Biswal crafted a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Representing Odisha's rich culture and heritage, Biswal has also made a wheel from the Sun temple in Konark in the background.

Deepak Biswal said, “I have created a smoke portrait of PM Narendra Modi to wish him on his 73rd birthday...In the portrait, I have also depicted the Konark wheel, Odisha's magnificent culture & heritage. The Konark wheel was used as a backdrop by PM Modi during the G 20 Summit when he met with the leaders and it is a matter of pride for us." (ANI)

Also read: PM Modi to launch ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme for traditional artisans, craftspeople today