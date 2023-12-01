ODIA SAND ARTIST MANAS KUMAR SAHOO CREATES SCULPTURE TO SPREAD AWARENESS ON WORLD AIDS DAY

Odisha: Internationally acclaimed Odia sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created beautiful sand art on the Puri sea beach with the message of 'Let Communities Lead' to mark World AIDS Day. A sand sculpture highlighting a red ribbon, the universal symbol of global solidarity and shared responsibility in the fight against HIV.

However, World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 to fight against HIV and extend support for people to survive the disease. This day is observed to create awareness about the sexually transmitted disease, which was observed in 1988 for the first time. The theme of this year is “Let Communities Lead,” here's how communities, especially those most affected by HIV, have been demonstrating their resilience and upheaval to end HIV by 2030.