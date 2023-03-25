New Delhi: Newly appointed Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi touched upon several issues, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the lower House of the Parliament after his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case. Joshi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always behaved like a novice in politics.

Be it defaming India on foreign soil, meeting with a Chinese envoy on issues related to Indo-China border dispute or 2019 campaign trail remarks on 'Modi surname' — Rahul Gandhi always showed his immaturity. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faltered on several occasions, Joshi said. His remarks landed him in a soup. Rahul's remarks never matched with that of the leader of a national-level political party, he added.

On Rahul Gandhi's refusal not to apologize saying that he (Rahul) is Gandhi not Savarkar, the Rajasthan BJP president said the Congress leader should learn about respecting elders from his grandmother. "Rahul Gandhi should correct himself or take a cue from his grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi). It seems that Rahul Gandhi didn't know about his grandmother's opinion about Savarkar. It also appears that Rahul has learnt only falsified information about his ancestors' opinions (on Savarkar)," Joshi said.

He also took exceptions to Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government's allegation that BJP is a divided house in Rajasthan. Elections are due in Rajasthan later this year. Joshi said, "I always believed in team spirit. Team Rajasthan or Team BJP will work together to achieve success in the forthcoming election in the state."

The party reposed faith in me and I was asked to lead the team in Rajasthan. But, being an ordinary worker of the party, I will take help or seek guidance from all senior leaders in the party, in order to taste the fruit of success in the ensuing Rajasthan Assembly Election, Joshi said.