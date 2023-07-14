NDRF RESCUES PEOPLE IN FLOOD HIT AREAS IN DELHI

Delhi: NDRF teams began rescue operations in several parts of Delhi including the Badarpur and Jaitpur areas on Friday. A total of 16 NDRF teams equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment. have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna which was expected to improve by Friday morning. Six districts of Delhi have been affected by the floods.

The level of water has come down from 3.5 lakh cusecs to 6,300 cusecs and this will further stabilise by Friday. According to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river is decreasing in Delhi. As per the latest inputs, the Yamuna is flowing at the level of 208.66 metres.

The central contingency force has deployed around 75 teams across the country keeping in mind monsoon-related disasters with 11 teams each in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and nine in Haryana. Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi. During their telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, they said.

