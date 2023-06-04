NCP MP SUPRIYA SULE PEDALS BICYCLE AS PART OF NO VEHICLE DAY CAMPAIGN IN PUNE

Pune: Leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and Member of Parliament of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency Supriya Sule pedalled a bicycle to create awareness among people about the importance of health. She took part in the 'No Vehicle Day campaign' organised under the aegis of Team Bawdhan Citizen Forum. On behalf of Team Bawdhan Citizen Forum, 'No Vehicle Day' was celebrated on the first Sunday of every month by cycling under this campaign as pedalling a bicycle is very beneficial for health. Notably, June 3 is observed as World Bicycle Day. As a matter of fact, cycling does not cause pollution thus maintaining environmental balance.

World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle--a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation--the bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable population. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth and reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving sustainable development goals.