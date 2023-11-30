NAINITAL SCHOOLS REMAIN SHUT OVER LEOPARD SCARE DEVOTEES ASKED NOT TO ENTER TEMPLES AFTER 5PM

Nainital: Schools of Kakri Ghat in Uttarakhand's Nainital district have been shut down following repeated sightings of a leopard in the area. Also, devotees have been restricted from entering the temples after 5 pm.

Keeping students safety the primary concern, primary and junior-level schools in the Kakri Ghat of Nainital have been closed down. In addition, the education department is looking forward to arrange online classes for the students. In this regard, Block Education Officer SS Chauhan has also written a letter to the Chief Education Officer urging the school coordinator to make arrangements for online studies for the convenience of students.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, a resident, identified as Jeevan Singh, lost his life in the attack of a leopard. It is also being said that after this incident, the leopard has been seen roaming around the school and temple premises due to which there is an atmosphere of panic in the entire locality.

Following the threat to the lives of local people, a resident of the area Bhagwat Jantawal has demanded the Forest Department to install a cage for catch the leopard.