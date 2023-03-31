Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing violence during Ram Navami processions across the country, setting an example of communal harmony, the people from the Muslim community participated in the Ram Navami procession in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday. They welcomed the people donning saffron clothes and holding saffron flags with flowers and garlands.

Hindu Yuva Vahini, a Hindu youth religious group, took out a procession from Gadhiya village in Prem Nagar on the occasion of Ram Navami chanting hymns and dancing to devotional songs. As the procession reached the area of the Muslim community, they welcomed the procession with flowers and garlands.

Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Sanjay Shakya said, "Hindu Yuva Vahini celebrates its foundation day on the occasion of Ram Navami. Hindu youth religious group Hindu Yuva Vahini was founded in 2002 in Gorakhpur. We have taken out a saffron march on the occasion from Hanuman temple in Ghadhiya to Ram temple in Khera. At least 500 people have taken part in this procession."

