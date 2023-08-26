MUSLIM WOMEN FROM UP MAKE SPECIAL RAKHIS FOR PM MODI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, members of the Muslim Women Foundation in Varanasi have been making Rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While singing songs, the women were seen making Rakhis with the face of PM Modi and a picture of Chandrayaan-3. The women also demanded that PM Modi implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by making Rakhis with UCC written on them. The women gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamhi to make the Rakhis.

National President of the Muslim Women's Foundation Nazneen Ansari said, "The Muslim women from our Foundation first sent Rakhis to PM Modi in 2013. Since then, this system has been continuing. The women here consider PM Modi as an elder brother and a father-like figure because he has always protected us and always did the right thing for us." Nazneen further said, "PM Modi has always treated Hindus and Muslims equally. We are very happy with his decision to construct Shri Ram Temple. It is because of the constant support of our Prime Minister that we could successfully make a soft landing on the Moon."

Razia Sultana, district president of the Muslim Women's Foundation, said, "The one, who worries about daughters, can only be their own father or brother. Modiji has always protected us like an elder brother. He got us freedom from Triple Talaq. Now, we hope he implements the Uniform Civil Code".

