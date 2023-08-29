MUSLIM MAN CONSTRUCTS TEMPLE IN KARNATAKA PERFORMS PUJA DAILY

Koppal(Karnataka): A video of a physically challenged Muslim man performing puja at a temple in Karnataka's Koppal surfaced on social media. Abusaheb, a resident of Basapattana village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, constructed a temple at Hitnala village. He has been performing puja daily at the temple. Abu owns a tyre repair shop at Hitnala village, but that did not deter him from taking the initiative to construct the temple.

Abusaheb claimed that Ambadevi appeared in his dream. Hence, he said, "He took the initiative and constructed the Ambadevi Temple with the help of devotees. It is noteworthy that the Honnurali Dargah was also constructed on the same premises in the village. People offer prayers at Ambadevi temple and Honnurali Dargah every day. Abusaheb offers prayers to the Goddess seeking Her blessings for a peaceful coexistence of people irrespective of caste, creed or religion in the country. In the video, Abusaheb was seen worshipping the Goddess by chanting mantras and applying vermilion to devotees. His work has been widely appreciated.