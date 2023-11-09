MUSLIM FAMILY PREPARING PRASAD FOR GODDESS LAXMI DURING DIWALI IN UTTARAKHAND FOR OVER 90 YEARS

Haldwani(Uttarakhand): A Muslim family of Uttarakhand's Haldwani has been preparing Batasha, the sweet candy for Goddess Laxmi on Diwali for 93 years. The family of Riyayat Hussain alias Lalla Mian of Banbhoolpura, Haldwani has been making Batashe and toys every year for Diwali.

After the death of Riyayat Hussain, his family has taken over the business. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Riyayat Hussain's son, Inayat Hussain said, "The factory was opened by his grandfather and father in Banbhoolpura in 1930. After the death of my father, my family has been handling the business."

Inayat Hussain further said that he eagerly waits for Diwali every year as many Muslim families, who are associated with sweets making, earn money. Fortunately, the 'prasad' made by Muslim families is offered to Goddess Lakshmi displaying Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, Hussain said.