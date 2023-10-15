MUSLIM FAMILY INSTALS GODDESS DURGA IDOL FOR NAVRATRI IN ALIGARH

Aligarh: A video of a Muslim family worshipping Goddess Durga's idol has surfaced. The family of Aligarh has observed fast and performed puja according to Sanatana Dharma. The family said, along with Allah, they also have deep faith in Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

Ruby, a resident of the city, installed the idol of Goddess Durga in the house as per the Sanatana Dharma at the beginning of Navratri on Sunday. The family kept a fast and worshipped the idol. The family said that they follow both Hindu and Muslim religions. To ensure peace in the country, we worship both Bhagwan and Allah.

Ruby's husband Asif also supports her. Ruby is also the Mandal Vice-President of Jaiganj Mahila Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party. For many years, Ruby has been installing the Ganesh idol on Ganesh Chaturthi. She also observes a fast during Navratri by installing the idol of the Goddess Durga. Ruby has been targeted several times in the past and many Maulanas have also issued fatwas. Ruby has been provided with police protection.