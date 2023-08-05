Fearless Collective, a group of South Asian women artists, has arrived in Kashmir to make beautiful murals as part of their initiative to engage with local communities, depicting the work of the artisans, particularly women.

Zoya Khan, an Architect and city planner, hopes this would would be a great opportunity to showcase and present these women. "Our idea is not only to make beautiful murals but we engage with these communities and it's an approach where we engage with the community people and become a medium in between through which we demonstrate what they want to be shown as."

So, we just act as a creative medium in between the main purpose is to a public space, create these, talk about these communities and also encourage people around us to engage with these artworks, she adds.

The organisation has done multiple interventions over the past 10 years, spread across 15 countries.

The initiative aims to become a medium through which the artists demonstrate through murals what the local artists want to be shown.

The project was executed with the help of the Director Handicrafts Kashmir, who facilitated the artisans, and the Director Estates, who ensured the necessary permissions.

The artwork has already become a show stopper with locals demanding that it should be replicated in other parts of the city.

The initiative focusses on beautifying the cityscape beautify as well as ensuring artists get an opportunity to showcase their talent to a bigger audience.