Banswara: A worm entered the eye of a three-year-old boy of Shivpuri-District when he was playing. The worm not only entered the eye but made its way by making a hole in the upper layer of the eye. The worm survived in the eye for 24 hours until Dr Girish Chaturvedi removed the worm. He said that such a case had come before him for the first time.

Virendra Adivasi, a resident of Hopwa Basai, said that the worm had gone into the eye of his three-year-old son Kuldeep. By morning, there was swelling in the eye. We thought it was an ant bite, but when the pain became intolerable for him, we anxiously looked into it to find something scary. We found a worm inside his eye. After this, we saw a doctor near the village and he told us to take him to the district hospital. We immediately brought him to the district hospital where Dr Girish Chaturvedi, the ophthalmologist of the district hospital, examined the child's eye and relieved my child from pain."

"He added, "When I tried to remove the worm, I had to wait for 15 minutes for it to come out. For this, medicine and saline had to be put in the eye." Dr Chaturvedi said that he has done about 20,000 eye surgeries till now, but for the first time, such a case has come to the fore.