Balasore (Odisha): Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi busted a liquor mafia in Odisha's Balasore and nabbed liquor dealers for illegally supplying liquor. Sarangi then made two youths do sit-ups as a punishment for allegedly being involved in the sale and purchase of illegal liquor. The incident took place near the new railway station area in the Nilagiri block here.

In a bid to curb illegal liquor consumption, MP Pratap Sarangi along with police officials raided the location after receiving information about youths selling and consuming illegal liquor. The youths were nabbed. Before taking them to the police station, Sarangi made them hold each other's ears and do sit-ups while apologising. The video of this incident is doing rounds on social media.