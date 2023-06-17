Bagaha (West Champaran): In all, 125 hatchings of alligators (gharials) were released into the River Gandak in Bagaha of West Champara district. The Bihar government's conservation effort in collaboration with the World Wildlife Trust of India (WWTI) and California's Los Angeles Zoo (United States) brought results. The conservation work started by the Bihar government's Forest and Environment Department has begun paying dividends.

In 2023, wildlife experts spotted nine hatcheries (nests) of gharials (freshwater alligators) on the banks of the River Gandak. Eight hatcheries were found on the Bihar side of the Gandak river and one was spotted in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. Farmers, fishermen and local people came forward for the preservation of alligators' eggs.

During the incubation period, the alligators' eggs were prone to changes in climatic conditions. The protection of eggs from wild animals was taken up on a priority basis. "The alligators' eggs were found at nine places, which were hatched successfully.

Fishermen and farmers played an important role in the conservation of hatcheries on the banks of the River Gandak. Altogether 125 gharial hatchings were born. It was a record of sorts. These alligator hatchlings were released into the River Gandak safely.

It was a challenging task to protect the eggs of endangered gharial species from wild animals as well as changes in the climatic conditions, floods as well as erosion of river banks. Farmers and fishermen helped in the preservation of alligators' eggs," says Subrata K Behera, an officer of the World Wildlife Trust of India.