Kullu: A cloud burst in the Kharahal Valley on Sunday, close to Kullu District Headquarters, caused water and mud to enter the houses of Newli and Tharmahan in the area of Ramshila, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of two others. The Juani Canal flood also took several vehicles under its grip.

Apart from this, drinking water lines were also damaged in the area. As soon as the information was received, the administration team reached the spot and started removing the debris from the roads. At present, the Ramshila to Nagar road is closed to vehicular traffic.

Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu informed that one person has died in the flood in the Kais canal. While 2 other people have been injured, whose treatment is now going on in Dhalpur Hospital. DC Garg added that a team has been sent to the spot as soon as the cloudburst was reported. At the same time, the work of removing the debris has also been started. Drinking water will also be provided to people through tankers.

According to the local residents, many houses were destroyed due to the flood and cloudburst. At the same time, many people's vehicles have also been washed away. The electricity and water system in Kharahal Valley has also collapsed.

