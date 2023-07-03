MISCREANTS SNATCH PHONE FROM WOMAN IN FULL PUBLIC GLARE IN INDORE

Indore: A video of a bike-borne duo snatching a woman's phone in Madhya Pradesh is being circulated on social media. The incident took place in the Lasudia police station area of the district. The victim was identified as Pranjali Singh Baghel, a resident of Shahdol district, who was on her way home after work when the incident took place.

The video shows the woman walking on the road when the duo following her on a bike tried to snatch the phone. But, the woman did not leave the mobile and the miscreants dragged her, along with the mobile, due to which she fell on the road and sustained injuries. The accused then fled the spot.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and examined the CCTV cameras. Then the police arrested both the accused identified as Arpit and Piyush. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were involved in many robbery cases in the past, disclosed DCP Manish Aggarwal.