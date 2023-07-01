MIRACULOUS ESCAPE FOR MAN AFTER CAR RAMS INTO TREE IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: A man had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving crashed against a tree in Bengaluru on Friday night. A video of the same is being circulated on social media. The incident took place near Papareddy Palya under the Kamakshipalya Traffic Station area. The driver Yashas (24) from Bengaluru sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

The video shows a speeding car hitting a tree, completely mangled, and split into two parts. There was less traffic on the road at night, so a major disaster was avoided. A case has been registered in this regard at Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station.

DCP Bengaluru Traffic West Division Suman D Pennekar said, "A road accident was reported around 12:45 am in Kamakshi Palya Traffic Station. The accident took place on the Outer Ring Road from Nagarabavi towards Kengeri. No one was killed. The driver was admitted to a hospital, however, the car was damaged. A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station based on the complaint lodged by the driver's father. The accident took place as the driver was driving the car vary fast. It is suspected that the driver had consumed alcohol or drugs. So, we have collected the blood samples of the youth and the investigation is underway."