Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh): A boy had a miraculous escape when he was buried under the debris of a landslide in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. After heavy rains on Friday night, a landslide occurred on the road connecting Saton to Renuka ji in the Sirmaur district. On Saturday, as usual, a Class IX student was crossing the road, along with other people, and suddenly he was buried under the debris of a landslide. In no time, the student was almost completely buried under the pile of debris.

Many people pass through this road every day. Even on Saturday, as soon as the student got buried under the debris, the people around started pulling out the kid from the pile of debris. People slowly removed the debris and after about half an hour, the boy was pulled out. The student has also suffered some injuries from being buried under the debris.

The child was admitted to Paonta Sahib Civil Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. According to the local people, debris keeps falling due to landslides at the place where the accident took place, For the past month, this road connecting Saton to Renukaji was blocked and people pass through here risking their lives.