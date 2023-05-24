Bengaluru: Incidents of youth showing acrobatic skills while riding two-wheelers and putting their life in jeopardy are being seen every now and then on Bengaluru roads. A similar incident was witnessed on Sunday when a scooty rider and his pillion were seen doing stunts in the Banashankari Road area. The biker was balancing his Scooty on the rear wheel. The vehicle was moving at a high speed. The pillion rider was precariously dangling in a slanting position. They were performing stunts with scant regard for road safety rules. A video of the incident has been in circulation on social media. Talaghattapur traffic station police traced the defaulter's address who was found wheeling on the main road. The two-wheeler was also impounded by the police.

A person recorded the incident on his phone and shared the same on Twitter tagging the traffic police as well on the social media platform. The traffic police said that on the basis of the vehicle's registration number, the address was traced. The boy is a minor. Hence, the case was registered against his parents. The case was filed with Talaghattapur traffic police station, police said.