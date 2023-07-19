Ratnagiri(Maharashtra): As heavy Monsoon rains relentlessly pounded Maharashtra over the past few days, the water level in the two rivers, Jagbudi and Narangi rose rapidly exceeding its capacity to alarming levels. The surging floodwaters tore through the town of Khed entering Khed Dapoli Marg, near Surve Engineering road, flooding homes and streets in its wake.

The floodwaters have caused significant damage to public infrastructure, with roads submerged, and electricity as well as communication lines disrupted. The Municipal Council has issued an alert to the traders at the fish market. The district administration has also appealed that the fishermen should not go into the sea.

Former Mayor of Khed Municipal Council, Vaibhav Khedekar, said that North Konkan has continued to receive heavy rainfall and two rivers in Ratnagiri district have crossed the warning level. While Jagbudi in Khed has crossed the alert level and is again close to the danger level. The district administration is on alert mode and has taken all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the residents.