Imphal (Manipur): Phayeng Sabal Leikai, a village in West Imphal, was once home to the Kukis and Meities, but after the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur in the first week of May, the village stands completely divided. Almost all the Kukis have left the village. According to locals, there is a regular exchange of fire between the Kukis and Meities now.

Shuras Angom, from the Meitei community, alleged that his father Angom Rakesh was killed by 'Kuki militants' on June 5. "They took my father and shot him dead. They murdered my father brutally. After my father was killed by the Kukis, only me and my mother are left in the family." Shuras further said that his father's body was handed over to him by the CRPF. Villagers in Phayeng Sabal Leikai alleged that more people from the village have lost their lives, and many others injured.

Ningthoujam Sunil Singh, a member of the Peace and Security Committee of Phayeng, said, "Till now, five villagers have been killed and more than 20 were injured." In a bid to stop the violence from escalating, security forces have established a buffer zone between the village and areas dominated by the Kuki community.