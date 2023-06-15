MAN TAKES INJURED SON ON A SCOOTY TO THE SECOND FLOOR OF RAJASTHANS KOTA HOSPITAL

Kota (Rajasthan): People were surprised when they witnessed a person entering the lift of a hospital riding a Scooty in Rajasthan's Kota. The man riding the Scooty was carrying his injured son as a pillion rider and entered the lift of the hospital. In the video, the rider's wife was seen checking into the lift.

The rider of the Scooty was identified as Manoj Jain, who is an advocate by profession, and said that he had asked for a wheelchair to carry his injured son to the hospital. But, the wheel-chair was denied, said Jain. The unusual incident happened on the premises of Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital.

The pillion rider had sustained injuries in his leg. The patient was taken to the second floor of the orthopaedic OPD (Out Patient Department) for putting a plaster cast on his fractured leg. After the treatment, the duo got down from the second floor of the hospital through the lift. The incident triggered uproarious scenes at the hospital. Police arrived at the spot. A heated argument broke out between Jain and the hospital in charge Devkinandan Bansal.

The key of the Scooty was snatched by Bansal. Deputy superintendent of the hospital Dr Karnesh Goyal also came to the spot. He brought the situation under control. Later, the key of the Scooty was returned to Jain. The hospital management has set up an inquiry panel to find out who allowed Jain to take his Scooty onto the second floor of the hospital.