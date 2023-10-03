Jaipur (Rajasthan): Traffic came to a grinding halt in Rajasthan's Jaipur after a man dressed in a 'Money Heist' costume standing on top of a car started showering currency notes on people. The incident took place near Gurav Towers in Jaipur's in Malviya Nagar. In the video circulating online, an unidentified individual dressed as a character from 'Money Hiest' can be seen tossing money in the air as a crowd gathers to collect the fluttering notes. With a mask on his face, the unidentified man's bizarre activity disrupted the traffic. The police said that the video had come to their notice and they ordered a probe into it.

