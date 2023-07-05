Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Making reels and videos on the campus of Kedarnath shrine has been going on unabated. Several YouTubers and Vloggers were found making videos on the premises of Kedarnath Dham. Despite opposition from priests and office-bearers of the temple management committee, such things were happening on the temple premises.

Even devotees were taking mobile phones inside the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple. Reels related to playing cricket on the shrine campus, people making videos of intimate scenes, devotees throwing currencies in the air and many others have been doing rounds on social media.

Now, in a recent viral video, a man was seen putting vermilion on a woman's forehead. In the video, it appears the couple was married recently and they were recreating or taking marriage vows on the temple premises.

Reacting to it, Rudraprayag SP Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said, "We were taking action against those making videos on the shrine campus. Police were taking action against such people under Operation Maryada. Besides, there was a ban on carrying mobile in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham or making any type of videos."