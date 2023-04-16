MAN MAULED TO DEATH BY STRAY DOGS AT ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on the Aligarh Muslim University premises in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ashraf, a resident of Thana Civil Line. The incident was captured in a nearby installed CCTV camera. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

According to police sources, Ashraf went out for a morning walk in the garden of the university campus where the dogs attacked him. On receiving the information, the police, along with a dog squad, reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Superintendent of Police City Kuldeep Gunawat said, "We received information at around 7:30 am about a body lying inside the university premises. During the investigation, the CCTV camera footage was checked. he footage revealed that around 6:30 am, Ashraf was roaming in the garden when a group of stray dogs came and attacked him, due to which he fell on the ground." "Soon after, 10 to 12 dogs kept attacking him and he died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem," the SP added.

Earlier, a newborn was mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan's Sirohi. The baby boy was taken away by stray dogs from a ward at Sirohi district hospital. On receiving the information, the police launched a search and recovered the body. Later, they handed it over to the family members after post-mortem.