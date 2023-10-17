MAN FROM HAVERI PAINTS USING HIS MOUTH AND FEET

Haveri (Karnataka): An artist made portraits of various famous personalities with his mouth and feet in Karnataka's Haveri. He has made various portraits of legendary personalities with his mouth. The 18-year-old boy, Chennabasappa Thoppala, an ITI student, has been making paintings using white sheets for the past few years.

The artist has made portraits of former President Abdul Kalam, the veteran actor the late Rajkumar, his son the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Mother Teresa, football player Messi and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The artist has also painted portraits with his legs. He has painted using spoons and cooker handles. Chennabasappa always gives his first preference to images of God.

Chennabasappa said, "I am learning to draw paintings without anyone's help. There is a lot to learn and I have just started. I need to master the art as I want to become an artist. It's common for everyone to paint with a brush. But, I want to achieve something different in painting, so I paint with my mouth using a brush," Chennabasappa said.