Ahmedabad (Gujarat): In an attempt to rob a jewellery shop at a busy market in Ahmedabad, a youth fired a round in the air. The incident took place in Vrindavan Jewelers near Maninagar Char Road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The accused identified as Lokendra Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan has been detained by the police. Police officials said that Singh introduced himself as a soldier in the Indian Army and said that he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir before he came to his home town on leave. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the jewellery shop.

Pradeep Singh Jadeja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, J Division, Ahmedabad said, "Lokesh Singh entered Vrindavan Jewelers with a handkerchief on his face. He had a bag in his hand. He took out a gun from this bag and pointed it at the shop owner who was on a call. When the shop owner raised an alarm, Singh tried to escape the spot but he was caught by some locals on the road."

ACP further said that after being informed, police teams rushed to the spot and detained the armed man. During interrogation, Singh revealed that he is a soldier in the 109 Maratha Light Front Line Battalion and posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh also revealed that he took a loan of Rs 5,50,000 and to repay the loan, he decided to carry out the robbery. For that, he reached Ahmedabad and stayed in a hotel for two days near Khokhra. The police are currently interrogating Singh.