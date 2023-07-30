MAN FALLS INTO PIT OF BURNING COAL WHILE OBSERVING MUHARRAM IN ANDHRA PRADESH

A man received grievous burn injuries after he fell into a pit of blazing hot coal while observing Ashoora, the 10th of Muharram month of the Islamic calendar on Saturday in Peddakottalapalli village in Vidapanakallu mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

As people from the village were carrying out the traditional practice of walking over burning coal to observe Ashoora, one of the devotees fell into the pit and had to be dragged out by others but not before his lower body including his hands, feet, and legs were badly burnt.

Called Peerla in the local language, the ritual of walking over burning coal during Muharram is one of many divergent practices of the locals in the area. A video from the spot showed men walking over the coal but when the victim, who was identified as Vannurappa, tried to walk, he slipped and fell into the fire.

Locals immediately responded and tried to pull him out. But his legs and hands were burnt and he suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to Uravakonda Government Hospital. After first aid, he was shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital for better treatment. Meanwhile, the video of Vannurappa falling into the fire was shot by the villagers on their mobile phones. The video is going viral on social media.