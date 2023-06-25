MAN DIES SON INJURED AS SPEEDING CAR RAMS INTO THEIR BIKE IN COIMBATORE

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic incident, a man was killed and his son was injured after a car rammed into their two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain (36), a resident of Gandhinagar, Ambarampalayam in Pollachi district of Coimbatore. The accident was captured on the CCTV camera, which was installed nearby.

According to the police, Hussain, along with his son, a Class X student Ajmal (15), was going on a bike to meet a Kabaddi coach in the Navakarai area of Coimbatore to seek his guidance as Ajamal was taking part in a Kabaddi Tournament in Trichy. On the way near KG Chavadi check post, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction dashed against his two-wheeler.

Zakir Hussain was seriously injured and died on the spot, however, his son received grievous injuries. With the impact of the accident, the two-wheeler fell on the front portion of the van, which was coming from behind the bike, shattering its windshield. Immediately, locals rushed to the spot and shifted Ajmal to the Coimbatore Government Hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.