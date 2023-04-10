MAN DIES OF COBRA BITE WHILE TEASING IT VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (Chhattisgarh): A man identified as Ishwar Singh Gond from the Pakaria village of Gaurela area here died of brown cobra snake bite 10 days back. The video of the brutal attack that the reptile launched at him while he was teasing the cobra is now going viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen trying to pull the snake off a tree with a stick. Though the people around him can be heard asking him to stop, the man does not listen and holds the snake in his hand. The snake retaliates and bites the man back, leaving him injured and in pain. As informed by locals, the snake ran away from the spot immediately after injuring the man, while the people around rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Snake rescuer Dwarka Kol, who reached the spot to catch the snake, said it was a poisonous cobra that can easily kill anyone it bites. Kol caught the snake successfully after hunting for it and dropped it in a nearby forest. He appealed to people not to tamper with poisonous snakes to avoid unnecessary harm to self as well as to the animal.