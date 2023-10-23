Rishikesh: A man died after a speeding car hit him while he was walking on the road in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Haridwar Road in Rishikesh of the state on October 11, however, the video of the accident has come to the fore now. The deceased has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Bankhandi.

The video shows the deceased apparently drunk walking in the middle of the road. According to sources, Shivan had suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to the hospitals by locals. He was then referred to AIIMS Rishikesh where he died during the treatment. On receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and informed the deceased's family members.

Triveni Ghat outpost in-charge Vinod Kumar said that Bankhandi resident woman Sunita Devi filed a complaint about his son's death. On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against the unidentified driver in the case and a probe has been launched to nab the accused driver, Kumar added.