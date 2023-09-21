Khamgaon (Maharashtra): An idol of Lord Ganesh made of silver and weighing 100 kg has become a centre of attraction among devotees at a Puja Pandal in Maharashtra's Jalna. The artisans of Vishwakarma Silver House at Khamgaon in the Buldhana district of the state worked for almost four months to prepare this magnificent silver idol of Lord Ganesh.

Anokha Ganesh Mandal in the Jalna district of the state had placed an order to the artisans of Vishwakarma Silver House at Khamgaon to make a special silver Ganpati for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Rahul Jangid, the owner of Vishwakarma Silver House, Khamgaon, said, " During Ganesh Chaturthi festival, we made several Ganpati idols of different sizes. But this year, we received an order to make Lord Ganesh idol weighing 100 kg. The cost of the idol is worth Rs 90 lakhs and it took almost four to five months to complete the idol. The height of the idol is five-and-a-half feet. Anokha Ganesh Mandal had asked us to make the special idol of Ganpati."