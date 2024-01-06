MADURAI OWNERS PREPARE THEIR BULLS FOR JALLIKATTU THE POPULAR BULL TAMING SPORT

Bull owners are preparing their bulls for 'Jallikattu', the popular bull taming sport, which is prevalent across Tamil Nadu.

Preparations for Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport popular during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu, are underway in various places in the Madurai district.

The district administration and the police are busy making arrangements for the Jallikattu competitions.

Bull owners say that he has been taking his bull to all tournaments across the state and lamented about the tough competition they have in obtaining tokens for participation.

Rajasekar, a bull owner, says, "We get our bulls play in all the tournaments. Be it Pudukottai or Ariyalur or Jayankondam, we participate everywhere. Getting the tokens is the difficult part. If we get it, we can even do it in Madras."

Bulls receive special attention and care, including training in various activities such as swimming, running, and even breathing, in addition to ensuring that they get a healthy diet.

Siddiq, another bull owner, is seen taking his bull for a walk after a swim. "We give them walking and swimming practice. Along with that, this preparation time, they get only special food such as rice, cotton seeds along with usual food like rice stalk. We are eagerly getting it ready for Jallikattu," Siddiq says.

Bull owners say that the Jallikattu bulls perform better in the competitions, thanks to such exercises.

Dinesh, a bull owner, says, "People watch it for five minutes entertainment but we take three months to get the bulls ready. We start in October and by December, the preparations are in full swing. And our brother will show the result of all the preparations in the upcoming events."

Prior to being allowed to participate in Jallikattu competitions, the bulls are examined by veterinary doctors to ensure that only healthy ones enter the field.