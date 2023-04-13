LOYAL DOG WAITING FOR DEAD OWNERS IN FRONT OF THEIR HOUSE MELTS HEARTS

A video of a dog waiting for its dead owners in front of their house melting hearts of netizens. The incident took place at Shastri Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The house is empty and locked. However, the dog, Chotu, didn't leave and has been waiting for its owners. Amit Choudhury, a neighbour of the house, said that the owners Piyush Sharma and Madhu Sharma used to live with Chotu.

Last year on December 10, Madhu Sharma suffered a heart attack and died. However, 20 days after the death of Madhu Sharma, her husband, Piyush Sharma also passed away. The couple had no children and they used to live with Chotu, Amit told ETV Bharat. Meanwhile, after the death of the couple, their nephew put Chhotu out of the house and left after locking it.

Kanchan, a neighbour said that Chotu had a strong bond with Madhu. Chhotu was like a child to the couple. The dog used to sleep in the AC room. His bed was in the house itself. Both husband and wife lived happily with Chhotu. It was brought up in the same way as parents raise their kids. Kanchan said that the people of the locality have now started loving the dog and everyone brings food to it from their respective homes. Kanchan said that Chhotu has become very close to all of them. Rakesh Gupta, who lives in the neighborhood, said that Chhotu still waits for its owners at the door.