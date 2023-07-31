Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): A cargo lorry carrying over 25,000 beer bottles from Chengalpattu Beer Company met with an accident on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway near Pallagounda Palayam, next to Uthukuli in Tiruppur district, on Monday, the police said. The accident occurred when a bus overtook the lorry, causing the driver, Selvakumar (40) from Perambalur, to lose control, resulting in the lorry overturning at the roadside.

As a result, thousands of beer bottles fell on the road. However, almost half of the bottles remained unbroken and everyone was surprised by the quick and decisive action taken by the people of the area. As soon as they witnessed the accident, they immediately set up a barricade to prevent any individual from attempting to pick up the beer bottles.

The Uthukuli police immediately arrived at the site to investigate the situation and assess any potential risks associated with the spilt cargo. The accident has raised respect for the community's unity and responsibility in preventing the theft of beer bottles. At the same time, it has also alerted authorities to conduct further inquiries to ensure the safety of such cargo transportation in the future."