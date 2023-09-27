Udaipur (Rajasthan): The Ganesh idol installed at a pandal in Rajasthan's Udaipur by Shri Swastik Vinayak Ganpati Mitra Mandal was decorated with currency notes worth over Rs 31 lakh. Devotees thronged the pandal in large numbers to have a glimpse of the idol with due respect and devotion.

The celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi started all over the country with people showing their devotion to Lord Vinayaka by erecting pandals with a variety of Ganesh idols. The organisers of the pandal and the devotees spend huge amounts of money to celebrate the festival with religious fervour.

As part of the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations, Shri Swastik Vinayak Ganpati Mitra Mandal decorated 'Udaipur Cha Raja', the Ganesh idol at Bapu Bazaar here, using currency notes worth Rs 31,31, 131. Devotees visit the pandal to take part in the 'Maha Aarti'.