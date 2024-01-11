Like trains didn't go out of fashion even after a hundred years of airlines in operation, television too, is here to stay and co-exist with OTT, according to Tata Play MD and CEO Harit Nagpal.

Commenting on the debate on whether streaming services on devices could sound the death knell for television, Nagpal, in an interview to PTI, said there will always be a segment of customers opting for TV in India.

Admitting there is a segment of people that will move from TV to OTT, the 62-year-old talked about recognising the other available segments, like those who till now could not buy their first TV set.

According to Nagpal, every time a new technology comes in and makes itself available for a particular segment of customers, there is a segment -- that has always been there -- which can only afford the older technology.

Nagpal, who has co-authored a case study on the subject of disruption, which is now part of the curriculum at the London Business School, contains a collection of 10 stories set in different countries.

'Adapt: To Thrive, Not Just Survive' investigates the idea of adaptation, which, he said, was the one thing every business needs if it wishes to evolve.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.