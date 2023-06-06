Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): On Tuesday, a leopard, which had fallen into a borewell here, was rescued by the forest officials. The leopard was saved after an effort of 15 hours by the forest department officials, along with officials from the Etawah Lion Safari.

The leopard had fallen into the borewell inside a farm at Pachar village on Monday while chasing a pray. The forest department officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident from villagers. The depth of the borewell was 20-22 feet. The leopard suffered injuries in the legs after falling into the borewell, said forest department DFO MP Gautam. Initially, a ladder was used by the forest department officials to rescue the injured animal, but it could not be taken out. Then help was sought from the Etawah Lion Safari team. Both teams worked in tandem and rescued the leopard. It was safely tranquilised and taken out. It was kept at the district rest house. The animal will be released into the forest once again.

Leopard footprints were not seen anywhere in Bundelkhand and hence officials believe that the leopard came to Uttar Pradesh after crossing the Betwa river from Madhya Pradesh.