LATEST VISUALS OF SHRI RAM TEMPLE CONSTRUCTION EMERGE FROM AYODHYA

Ayodhya: The construction of Lord Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya was going at a brisk pace. As many as 1,100 workers were toiling day and night. The workers were busy installing pillars and arches. They were making carvings and polishing surfaces. Videos of the temple construction were released from time to time by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on social media platforms.

The latest visuals were showing the work on the circumambulation path around the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. It has a grand look. Almost 90 per cent work on the ground floor was completed. The highly-anticipated idol installation ceremony of Ram Lalla at the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to take place on January 22, 2024.

The date is considered to be the most auspicious. The construction of the three-storey temple was going on at fast pace. The temple complex is spread over an area of 70 acres.