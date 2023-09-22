New Delhi: A group of women, who appeared housewives and commoners with no links to politics, expressed their joy over passing of Women's Reservation Bill for which they credited PM Narendra Modi and said the landmark legislation is aimed at empowering women in India. The women said they travelled all the way to New Delhi from Jaipur early on Thursday morning even before bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha for discussion. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was seen posing for photos with women MPs at the new Parliament building on the last day of the special session of parliament. The group of women MPs had gathered to celebrate the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill allowing them 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Cutting across party lines, the women MPs celebrated the historic moment by presenting bouquets to the Prime Minister and offering sweets to each other. Calling it a defining moment in the nation's democratic journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.