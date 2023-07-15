Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh have decided to scientifically verify the age of Vatsala, a female elephant, at the reserve believed to be over 100 years old. The authorities at the Reserve believe that this could potentially be a Guinness World Record. However, before attempting to enter it into the Book, they need to determine its age.

Bajendra Jha, Director of Panna Tiger Reserve said, "To determine its age a dental sample will be sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad." Jha further said, "Vatsala came to Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad region in 1971, it was brought here from Kerala, and at that time its age was believed to be 50 years. It came to Panna Tiger Reserve in 1993. So, from 1971 till now, it has spent 52 years in Madhya Pradesh already, and if we consider that it was 50 when it came here, then its age would be around 102 years." (With agency inputs)