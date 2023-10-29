KUMAR VISHWAS OFFERS PRAYER AT KEDARNATH BADRINATH TEMPLES

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Renowned Hindi poet and politician Kumar Vishwas visited Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Sunday. Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee Vice-President Kishore Panwar accorded him a warm welcome upon his arrival at the temple. Kumar also met Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri of the Dham Committee.

Officer in-charge Anil Dhyani, temple in-charge officer Vivek Thapliyal and other officials, including Rajendra Semwal Harish Gaur, Ajit Bhandari, Yogendra Negi and Harish Joshi, were present. He then reached Badrinath Dham by helicopter and had darshan of the Lord. When he was asked about his poetry, he said that "all poetry belongs to God, nothing is ours." He then reached Badrinath Dham.

After visiting Badrinath Dham, Kumar Vishwas reached Kedarnath Dham in the afternoon. He was welcomed by Executive Officer RC Tiwari.